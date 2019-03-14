Anthony Martial Earns France Call-Up as Didier Deschamps Names Squad for Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Manchester United's Anthony Martial has earned himself a return to the France squad, as Didier Deschamps has named his 23 players for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Moldova and Iceland.

Martial was left out of the side that won the World Cup in the summer, and was called up in November for the conclusion of the Nations League, but had to pull out due to injury.

Despite struggling with a groin injury in recent weeks, the 23-year-old now looks set for a first appearance for his country since their 3-1 win over Russia almost a year ago.

La première liste de l'année 2019 ! 🙌 On retrouvera nos Bleus lundi à Clairefontaine pour débuter les Qualifications de l'@EURO2020 👊 #FiersdetreBleus



Moldavie 🆚 France (22/03)

France 🆚 Islande (25/03) pic.twitter.com/E05quOlWMz — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) March 14, 2019

Elsewhere, there are expected call-ups for his United team-mate Paul Pogba, Tottenham's Hugo Lloris and Chelsea's N'Golo Kante.

There's no place for the in-form Alexandre Lacazette, while Olivier Giroud makes the cut despite a stunted season at Stamford Bridge so far.

Kurt Zouma - enjoying an impressive loan spell at Everton - could be in line for just a fourth international appearance, having played 45 minutes against Iceland in November.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Bayern's Kingsley Coman returns for the first time since 2017 after a long injury layoff, while Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele, who was superb despite the 5-1 defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League last 16, was rewarded with a call-up for his impressive form at club level.