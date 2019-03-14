Champions League Quarter-Final Draw: When Is it? Where to Watch? Where Is it? Who Can Face Who?

It's been another year of thrills, spills and giant killings on route to the quarter-finals, with just eight teams left from the 32 who qualified for the Champions League group stages this season.

Four English teams remain in the competition for the first time since 2009. Unsurprisingly there's also representation from Italy and Spain, while surprise packages from the Netherlands and Portugal are just a few wins away from European football's biggest prize.

Here's everything you need to know about the draw for the Champions League quarter-finals.

When Is it?

The draw for the Champions League quarter-final stage takes place on Friday, 15 March. It will be made at 11am (GMT), with the semi-final draw also taking place immediately after.

Where to Watch?

The draw will be available on BT Sport. Uefa will also provide coverage on their official website. Alternatively, keep an eye out on 90min's Twitter feed for updates as the draw takes place.

Where Is it?

The quarter-final stage draw will be taking place at Uefa's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

When Will the Games Be Played?

The first legs of the Champions League quarter-finals will take place on Tuesday, 9 April and Wednesday, 10 April. The reverse fixtures will be played the following week.

Who Can Face Who?

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

It's going to be a free for all in the quarter-final stage, as previous stipulations stopping teams from the same Champions League group or the same country from facing each other are thrown out of the window.

This means that the chances are there will be at least one all English match during the next round of games in Europe's elite competition, as half of the teams remaining are from the Premier League.

The only caveat, as confirmed by Uefa, is that Manchester United could have their quarter-final match reversed as they will not be allowed to play at Old Trafford in the same week that Manchester City host a team in Europe.

Route to the Quarter-Finals





Tottenham and Manchester City enjoyed a comfortable route to the quarter-finals thanks to wins over Bundesliga sides Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04, while Liverpool needed a strong performance in their second leg against Bayern Munich to book their place in the last eight.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Manchester United round off the quartet of English teams still in the competition, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side needed a helping hand - both from Presnel Kimpembe and the Video Assistant Referee - to complete a stunning comeback against Paris Saint-Germain.





Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick against Atlético Madrid ensured that Juventus were also able to overturn a two-goal deficit from the first leg to progress, while Portuguese side FC Porto edged past AS Roma thanks to Alex Telles' spot kick just minutes before a penalty shootout.

Dutch giants Ajax, however, hold the mantle for the best upset in the competition so far after their two-legged match against reigning champions Real Madrid.





Trailing 2-1 from their first match in Amsterdam, Ajax hit four goals past Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu, conceding only one, to secure a 5-2 aggregate win over Los Blancos on their own turf.





Barcelona also scored five goals over the two legs but following a stalemate during the first leg against Olympique Lyonnais, they needed a Lionel Messi inspired performance to comfortably breeze past Bruno Génésio's side.