James Milner Hails 'Ridiculous' Sadio Mane After Bayern Munich Heroics

By 90Min
March 14, 2019

Liverpool's James Milner has described Sadio Mane's opening goal against Bayern Munich on Wednesday as 'ridiculous'.

Mane was found by a raking pass by defender Virgil van Dijk, which the Senegal forward killed instantly before swivelling past goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and giving the Reds the lead. Post-match, Milner had nothing but praise for his forwards and singled out Mane for his prolific form.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Liverpool's official website quote Milner's interview with BT Sport: "We defended pretty well, didn’t give them too much, and the front three were outstanding again.


"Sadio [Mane] is on fire. The first goal was ridiculous really, how he has finished it off - the calmness and the finish. He is on fire at the moment and hopefully that continues for the rest of the season.”

Mane went on to score Liverpool's third goal in the 3-1 away victory with a diving header from a Mohamed Salah cross - his third Champions League goal of the season.

Milner is quite right to say that his teammate is on fire, as the brace against Munich was Mane's second double in as many games.

With eight goals in eight games, Mane is now one goal away from reaching 20 for the season, which would equal his tally for the whole of last season.

Milner, Mane and co. will take immense confidence from their progression to the Champions League quarter final stage and into their return to Premier League action this weekend, as they travel to West London to face Fulham on Sunday.

