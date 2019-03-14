Jurgen Klopp Claims Liverpool Are 'Back' Among European Elite After Momentous Win Over Bayern Munich

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed his team's performance as they comfortably beat Bayern Munich in the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night, declaring that the Reds are now 'back' at the elite European level where they belong and are getting the 'deserved' recognition.

Having drawn 0-0 at home in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 tie, Liverpool knew they had a good chance in Munich if they could score an away goal and double Bayern's task.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

They scored three, with Sadio Mane netting either side of a Virgil van Dijk header. Bayern had little in the way of a response and exited at this early stage for the first time since 2011.

"There are some places in world football that whichever team, if Man City comes here, if Barcelona comes here, if Real Madrid comes here, it's not that they expect to win. They know it's a very, very tough place," Klopp said, via LiverpoolFC.com, as he put the win into context.

"This club has always outstandingly strong football teams and they have now, but we kept them away from our goal as often as possible," he added.

We are Liverpool. This means more. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TXR1TnOOHz — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 13, 2019

"You cannot use your speed, really, because the other team is quick as well. It's not a massive advantage so you have to find different ways [and] we found them.

"That makes me really proud and happy because I really think this club deserves the awareness again. We are back, so good. Let's carry on. We have a lot to improve, we have a lot to develop, we have a lot to learn - but we are back, and I like that."

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Liverpool will learn the identity of their quarter final opponents in Friday's open draw, one of Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Ajax or Porto.