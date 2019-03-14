Leroy Sane's Mother to Blame for Holdup in Negotiations Over Man City Contract Extension

In one of the more bizarre contract developments you'll read this week, Leroy Sane's mother has been named as the reason behind the prolonged negotiations over extending the 23-year-old's deal with the Premier League champions.

The Germany international continues to impress at Manchester City, most recently scoring in the remarkable 7-0 victory over his former club Schalke in the Champions League, and negotiations over tying him down beyond the 2021 expiration date on his current terms are reported to have been ongoing since the summer.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the player's mother has involved herself in negotiations, and is reportedly the primary reason behind the delays.

An accomplished athlete in her own right, having won a bronze medal at the 1984 Olympics with West Germany, Regina Weber doesn't represent her son in any official capacity, and the report should really be taken with a grain of salt given that it doesn't even mention why she is unhappy with how things are proceeding.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The claim is simply that she has 'become involved' in talks, complicating matters further, but in any case, it isn't expected to prevent the player from eventually putting pen to paper.

He is thought to be happy working under Pep Guardiola, having been previously quoted as saying he feels 'at home' in Manchester, and the progress in their bid for an unprecedented quadruple isn't likely to have hurt matters in that regard.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

With Bernardo Silva extending his contract this week, it seems plausible that Sane could follow suit in the foreseeable future - regardless of what his mum thinks.