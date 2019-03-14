Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Tells Manchester United Board He Wants to Sign 4 New Players This Summer

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told the club's board that he wants to sign four new players this summer.

The Norwegian is widely expected to take over at Old Trafford on a permanent basis following a successful interim period in charge in which he has only lost one Premier League match since the sacking of Jose Mourinho in January.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

According to the Metro, Solskjaer has been included in discussions with the Manchester United board in regards to the club's transfer activity in the summer transfer window, with the club's former striker stating that he feels that the team needs strengthening in four areas.

As a result of the discussions, the board are willing to provide a transfer kitty of £200m, with Solskjaer reportedly keen to add a right back, left back, right midfielder and an attacking midfielder to his squad for the new season, as he looks to add his imprint on the team which he inherited from the departed Mourinho.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Red Devils will look to add some more cover their options at full back, with Matteo Darmian potentially departing at the end of the season, and the ageing Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia playing more sporadic roles in the future.

Manchester United have been linked with a summer move for Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho recently as the club search for attacking options, however it is understood that the club are quite realistic on their chances of signing the Englishman and may be forced to look at alternatives to the former Manchester City winger.