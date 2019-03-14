Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Tells Manchester United Board He Wants to Sign 4 New Players This Summer

By 90Min
March 14, 2019

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told the club's board that he wants to sign four new players this summer.

The Norwegian is widely expected to take over at Old Trafford on a permanent basis following a successful interim period in charge in which he has only lost one Premier League match since the sacking of Jose Mourinho in January.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

According to the Metro, Solskjaer has been included in discussions with the Manchester United board in regards to the club's transfer activity in the summer transfer window, with the club's former striker stating that he feels that the team needs strengthening in four areas.

As a result of the discussions, the board are willing to provide a transfer kitty of £200m, with Solskjaer reportedly keen to add a right back, left back, right midfielder and an attacking midfielder to his squad for the new season, as he looks to add his imprint on the team which he inherited from the departed Mourinho.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Red Devils will look to add some more cover their options at full back, with Matteo Darmian potentially departing at the end of the season, and the ageing Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia playing more sporadic roles in the future.

Manchester United have been linked with a summer move for Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho recently as the club search for attacking options, however it is understood that the club are quite realistic on their chances of signing the Englishman and may be forced to look at alternatives to the former Manchester City winger.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message