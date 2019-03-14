Paul Scholes Leaves Oldham Athletic After Just 31 Days in Charge

By 90Min
March 14, 2019

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has left his managerial job at Oldham Athletic after just a month in charge. 

Scholes joined Oldham on February 11th 2019 on a one-and-a-half-year-deal, but according to multiple reports, first from journalist Jack Gaughan on Twitter, the 44-year-old has now left his post at the Latics with immediate affect.

Per Gaughan, the manager explained: "In the short period since I took on the role it unfortunately became clear that I would not be able to operate as I intended and was led to believe prior to taking on the role."

Half an hour before the announcement, Scholes' assistant Mick Priest had been forced to conduct the press conference ahead of this weekend's game, with the manager absent 'due to a prior engagement'.

When Scholes joined the club, owner Abdallah Lemsagam insisted he was ecstatic with the appointment, telling the club's website: “Paul has won everything there is to win in football. He is a man who will bring a lot of footballing knowledge and his hunger to succeed in management will be there for everyone to see. 

“It’s no secret how much he has wanted this job in the past and how much he loves this club, so I’m very happy to bring him into our family at Oldham Athletic. Paul will have my backing 100% and hopefully we can work together to bring success back to this club.”

Oldham are currently 14th in League Two, having picked up just six points in seven games under Scholes, with his sole win coming against Yeovil Town in his first game as manager.

