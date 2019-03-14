Real Madrid have confirmed that an agreement is officially in place over the signing of Brazilian defender Eder Militao from Porto this summer.

Militao, who had been linked with Manchester United earlier this season, has agreed a long-term six-year contract with Los Blancos that promises to keep him at the Bernabeu until 2025.

The versatile 21-year-old only joined Porto from Sao Paulo last summer, but has impressed considerably in his debut season in Europe.

Militao has played virtually every game for Porto so far in 2018/19 after making his Liga Primeira debut while still only 20 back in September. He has also played regularly in the Champions League, helping Porto reach the quarter finals for the first time since 2015.

The player could yet the be the start of a summer splurge at Real after Zinedine Zidane's unexpected return to the club this week. Rumor has it that Zidane has been promised an expensive squad overhaul after a disappointing campaign for the club.