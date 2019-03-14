Real Madrid Star Isco Joins adidas Football Alongside Lionel Messi, Gareth Bale & Others

Real Madrid midfielder Isco has officially joined adidas Football and will become the latest star to wear the brand's unique NEMEZIZ boots, featuring alongside Barcelona and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi as a 'signature athlete'.

As well as Messi, Isco's Real Madrid teammates Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Karim Benzema are also already part of the adidas Football family.

NEMEZIZ in particular allow football's most 'dynamic players to unlock their agility with a design maximising movement and control at speed'. Isco will wear them for the rest of the season.

"adidas has a reputation amongst players for always providing the best tools to help athletes succeed," Isco said. "My style of play is built on agility and creativity and the NEMEZIZ boots are perfect to help me bring out the best in my game."

Gregory Fernandez, Senior Director Sports Marketing at adidas, added: "We are delighted to bring Isco on board as an adidas athlete.

Image by Jamie Spencer

"Unquestionably one of Europe's most talented players, who plies his trade on the biggest stage for Real Madrid, Isco is a tremendous addition to the adidas family. I cannot wait to see him take his game to the next level in the coming years wearing the adidas NEMEZIZ boot."

At the age of just 26, Isco has already won four Champions League titles. He also has La Liga and Copa del Rey success to his name and has played over 250 games for Real Madrid since joining the club in the summer of 2013.