Robert Lewandowski Blames Bayern Munich's Tactics for Champions League Exit to Liverpool

By 90Min
March 14, 2019

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has pinned the blame on his side's defensive mindset for their 3-1 Champions League exit to Liverpool on Wednesday evening.

The Bavarian giants were humbled on their own turf against Jürgen Klopp's rampant Reds, and failed to turn the 1-1 half-time score into a victory. Second half goals from Sadio Mané and Virgil van Dijk secured a famous win for Liverpool, as a sluggish looking Bayern crashed out the competition in dismal fashion.

Speaking after the dispiriting defeat, via the Daily Mail, Lewandowski appeared to make a veiled criticism of his manager Niko Kovač's tactical approach, and said: "Of course, we knew it would be a tough game. But in both games I think we played too defensive. We didn't try to push forward to create situations - in the first game and today.


"We didn't risk much, we were playing at home it was our game but that's why I think Liverpool beat us. We were playing too deep, we didn't take risks, I don't know why. We tried to push Liverpool but offensively sometimes it was two against four players and that's why we didn't do much."

Lars Baron/GettyImages

While Bayern fans will be distraught with the manner of their exit, they still have an excellent chance of retaining the Bundesliga title, after clawing back ground on Borussia Dortmund in the past few weeks. Certainly, the ageing side is in need of a radical overhaul in the summer, with a number of veteran players likely to be moved on in the next transfer window.

In other news, Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp claimed his side's win over Bayern had secured their place at the table of the European elite once again. The charismatic German said he was proud and happy with his side's efforts, and that he was looking forward to taking the positive momentum through into the latter stages of the competition.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message