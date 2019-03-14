Teenager Arrested Amid Hate Crime Investigation Surrounding Huddersfield Midfielder Philip Billing

By 90Min
March 14, 2019

A teenager has been arrested after Huddersfield Town midfielder Philip Billing took to Twitter to share a racially abusive message he was allegedly sent by a supporter, with police saying it is now being investigated as a hate crime. 

The 22-year-old shared a message on Tuesday received from an anonymous user via Instagram, telling him to leave the club, and calling him a 'black donkey.'

Huddersfield released a statement shortly after, outlining a zero tolerance policy towards discrimination, and after working with police on the matter, Sky Sports report on Thursday that a 16-year-old male has been arrested in relation to the incident. 

A statement from local police reads: "Following a report received by West Yorkshire Police this morning (13 March) in relation to abusive racial comments on social media, police have now arrested a 16-year-old male.

"The teenager has been arrested on suspicion of malicious communications and is being investigated as a hate crime. Enquiries remain ongoing.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"Kirklees District Police would like to reassure the public that this incident has been swiftly and proportionately investigated.

"All reports of hate incidents are taken extremely seriously by West Yorkshire Police and all such reports will be thoroughly investigated."

Despite Huddersfield's struggles in the Premier League, Billing has had an impressive individual season, earning himself a call-up to Age Hareide's Denmark squad for the upcoming fixtures against Kosovo and Switzerland. 

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

First, however, he will travel to London to face West Ham with the Terriers, as they look to cling onto any slim chance that remains of a miraculous recovery, with the 14-point gap between them and safety widening by the week. 

