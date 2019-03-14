Toby Alderweireld Free to Leave Tottenham for £26m as Man Utd Prepare Summer Swoop

By 90Min
March 14, 2019

Manchester United are the frontrunners to sign Toby Alderweireld this summer for as little as £26m as Tottenham are resigned to losing their star defender.

The Belgium international is entering the last few months of his contract in north London and had been tipped to leave the club during the last two transfer windows, but Spurs have held onto their wantaway defender for one more year.

In January, Tottenham activated a counter-clause in Alderweireld's contract which will allow him to leave the club for £26m, but only in the final two weeks of the summer transfer window. If the clause is not met, Alderweireld could leave on a free transfer in the summer of 2020.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The Mirror claims that Manchester United will push their way to the front of the cue for Alderweireld's signature ahead of fellow suitors Juventus and Barcelona.


Alderweireld has spent the last four years at Tottenham where he's formed a formidable partnership with compatriot Jan Vertonghen.

He's gone on to make 147 appearances for the club since his £14.4m move from Atlético Madrid, while he also has another year's experience in the Premier League thanks to a season-long loan spell with Southampton.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with Alderweireld for some time and it wasn't known how José Mourinho's departure could impact their move for the Belgian centre-back.

But The Mirror's report claims that United will be listening to offers for Eric Bailly at the end of the season and will look to bring in Alderweireld as a direct replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The Norwegian still hasn't been confirmed as United's manager on a full-time basis, but following their incredible comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, it seems to be just a matter of time before Solskjaer loses the tag of caretaker boss.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message