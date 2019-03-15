Andre Gomes Speaks Out on Future as Barcelona Midfielder Insists He Is Happy at Everton

By 90Min
March 15, 2019

On loan Everton midfielder Andre Gomes remains unsure whether he will stay at Goodison Park beyond his loan spell, but insists he is 'happy' at the club.

The midfielder joined Marco Silva's side on a season-long loan deal from Barcelona and has impressed for the Toffees with a series of impressive performances, prompting calls form Everton fans for his deal to be made permanent at the end of the campaign.

Gomes has admitted to the Liverpool Echo that he is enjoying his time on the blue half of Merseyside, despite the club enduring an underwhelming season thus far.

"I have to say that I am really happy here," the 25-year-old said. "At the moment I am happy with everyone, [but] obviously I'm not so happy because as a club we want more."


The on loan Barcelona man has only contributed one goal and one assist in the Premier League this season. However, it has been his all round displays that have caught the eye of the Everton supporters.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Regardless of the fact he is enjoying life under Silva, Gomes admits any decision on his future must wait until the season is over, in respect of his employers.

"I am enjoying playing for Everton and enjoying my life here but I have to wait until the end of the season. I am one of the people who can decide the future but I am still a Barcelona player and I have to respect everybody," he added. 

"I will decide at the end of the season, but right now I am happy here."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Recent reports suggest Gomes will be made available for sale by Barcelona in the summer, with the Spanish champions looking to raise €40m with permanent exits for both Gomes and fellow Premier League loan star Denis Suarez.


Following defeat against Newcastle last time, Everton now turn their attentions towards a difficult home fixture against top four hopefuls Chelsea on Sunday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message