Andre Gomes Speaks Out on Future as Barcelona Midfielder Insists He Is Happy at Everton

On loan Everton midfielder Andre Gomes remains unsure whether he will stay at Goodison Park beyond his loan spell, but insists he is 'happy' at the club.

The midfielder joined Marco Silva's side on a season-long loan deal from Barcelona and has impressed for the Toffees with a series of impressive performances, prompting calls form Everton fans for his deal to be made permanent at the end of the campaign.

🔵 Tough defeat, but on Sunday we have a great chance to bounce back! Let’s stay together 👊🏻 #COYB #GoToffees pic.twitter.com/Kr6spgB1T3 — André Gomes (@aftgomes) March 9, 2019

Gomes has admitted to the Liverpool Echo that he is enjoying his time on the blue half of Merseyside, despite the club enduring an underwhelming season thus far.

"I have to say that I am really happy here," the 25-year-old said. "At the moment I am happy with everyone, [but] obviously I'm not so happy because as a club we want more."





The on loan Barcelona man has only contributed one goal and one assist in the Premier League this season. However, it has been his all round displays that have caught the eye of the Everton supporters.

Regardless of the fact he is enjoying life under Silva, Gomes admits any decision on his future must wait until the season is over, in respect of his employers.

"I am enjoying playing for Everton and enjoying my life here but I have to wait until the end of the season. I am one of the people who can decide the future but I am still a Barcelona player and I have to respect everybody," he added.

"I will decide at the end of the season, but right now I am happy here."

Recent reports suggest Gomes will be made available for sale by Barcelona in the summer, with the Spanish champions looking to raise €40m with permanent exits for both Gomes and fellow Premier League loan star Denis Suarez.





Following defeat against Newcastle last time, Everton now turn their attentions towards a difficult home fixture against top four hopefuls Chelsea on Sunday.