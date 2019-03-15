Arsenal Keen on Signing Nick Pope From Burnley With Clarets Willing to Cash in on England Star

Arsenal are interested in signing Burnley backup goalkeeper Nick Pope, as Sean Dyche's side look to cash in on the England international this summer.

Pope's performances as deputy for the injured Tom Heaton last season earned him a call up to the Three Lions squad for the World Cup in Russia last summer, but the addition of Joe Hart and then the return of Heaton have curtailed his chances this campaign.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

According to the The Sun, with Heaton remaining number one for the time being and former Manchester City man Hart set to stay, the Clarets are keen to cash in on their unused third keeper - and Arsenal could be his possible destination.

Tottenham had also been previously linked with Pope, but the emergence of Paulo Gazzaniga this season makes any deal unlikely - and their north London rivals are seeking a replacement for Petr Cech, who will retire this summer.

Burnley are said to be holding out for around £10m, though Unai Emery's side possess a number of fringe players within their squad which could help to facilitate a move.

At just 26 years old, his age and promise, coupled with his homegrown stature, make him an enticing asset for many a Premier League club, and it is understood a number of the Championship's promotion chasers have also identified him as a key target should they reach the first division.

After playing all but three of the team's Premier League games last season, Pope has managed just three appearances in all competitions this season - two FA Cup outings and one Europa League qualifying game, meaning his Turf Moor tenure could soon be at an end.