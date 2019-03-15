Bournemouth vs Newcastle: Eddie Howe's Best Available Cherries Lineup

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe welcomes Newcastle United to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, with both sides desperate to secure Premier League safety.

The Cherries' convincing win against Huddersfield Town put their torrid run of five games without victory to bed last week, with goals from Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser seeing off the bottom placed team.

Howe welcomed key front man Wilson back against the Terriers after six weeks out, but was dealt a blow with defender Adam Smith limping off with a hamstring injury just before half time.

Here's how Bournemouth could line up on Saturday.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Artur Boruc (GK) - The 39-year-old Polish goalkeeper has started the last eight games since replacing Asmir Begovic in January and kept a clean sheet in his last outing.

Nathanial Clyne (RB) - Has played in all but two games since arriving from Liverpool in January and is a great replacement for the injured Smith.

Chris Mepham (CB) - Injuries to the experienced Steve Cook and Simon Francis have given this young Welshman a chance to prove his worth, and he looks set to start his fifth game in a row against Newcastle.

Nathan Ake (CB) - Has turned into Howe's most trusted central defender and has started all 30 league games this season.

Charlie Daniels (LB) - Always offering an extra attacking threat down the left flank, the experienced defender has been a reliable performer during Howe's tenure.

2. Midfielders

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

David Brooks (RM) - Has been a revelation this season following his £11.5m move from Sheffield United, contributing six goals and four assists and has been awarded a new long-term contract.

Jefferson Lurma (CM) - The Colombian was brought in to add extra steel to their midfield and provides defensive cover when his side unleash their deadly counter-attacks.

Andrew Surman (CM) - With club captain Francis out for the season, Surman has taken over the captain's armband and his tenacious work in protecting the back four is invaluable to his team.

Ryan Fraser (LM) - The flying Scotsman is enjoying his best year in a Bournemouth shirt and his ten assists place him second in the league charts behind Chelsea's Eden Hazard.

3. Forwards

Joshua King (ST) - Hasn't quite hit the heights of his 2016/17 season where he netted 16 goals for the Cherries but has still chipped in with nine so far.

Callum Wilson (ST) - Bournemouth's beloved number 13 returned from injury to score his 11th Premier League goal against the Terriers. He even had England manager Gareth Southgate watching in the stands.