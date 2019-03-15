FIFA Officially Confirm Plans for 48-Team Tournament at 2022 World Cup

By 90Min
March 15, 2019

FIFA have officially confirmed that they will enter into negotiations with 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar over expanding the current 32-team format to 48.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino had earlier revealed plans that would see the number of teams participating in the next World Cup increase, with suggestions that even Kuwait and Oman could host the potential extra fixtures alongside Qatar as part of a 'Middle East World Cup'.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

Members had already agreed to expand the original 32-team format to 48 teams for the 2026 World Cup, but it had been claimed Infantino wanted to bring the change forward to 2022.


Now, at the FIFA Council meeting that took place in Miami, Florida on Friday, it was confirmed (as per Get French Football News) that FIFA would work with Qatar to expand the 2022 World Cup into a 48-team tournament.

Further to this, according to ESPN, the Council have approved talks with Qatar over adding at least one other country from the Persian Gulf to host matches at the competition.

The report adds that FIFA will now produce a proposal with Qatar to take to the next council and congress meetings in June in Paris.


A feasibility study conducted by the organisation has outlined that Qatar would not be forced to share games with Bahrain, Saudi Arabia or the UAE due to diplomatic tensions.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

As a result, because of their 'neutrality' in the situation, Kuwait and Oman are the most likely options to co-host games at the 2022 World Cup. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message