Injury Crisis Leaves Huddersfield With Just 15 First Team Players Fit for Training on Friday

Huddersfield Town have been rocked by a wave of injuries that has decimated the club's first-team squad, leaving just 15 players available for training on Friday.

A host of senior squad members are sidelined for the Terriers, with winger Adama Diakhaby, forward Laurent Depoitre and midfielder Jonathan Hogg amongst those unavailable. The timing is dreadful for Jan Siewert's strugglers, who find themselves rooted to the foot of the Premier League table, their hopes of survival now fading rapidly.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

16 points currently separate Town from Burnley in 17th place and their wafer-thin chances of pulling off a great escape will have taken another hit after today's news from the medical department.

Quoted the Examiner at his pre-match press conference for Saturday's Premier League fixture at West Ham United, Siewert told reporters about the low turnout for training that day before reeling off the list of those missing.

Record signing Terence Kongolo and German full-back Erik Durm join the aforementioned three on the sidelines, the pair nursing hip and muscular injuries respectively. Demeaco Duhaney, who arrived at the John Smith's Stadium in August from Manchester City, is also struggling with a hip complaint.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The lengthy list of absentees is completed by Danny Williams and Isaac Mbenza who should both be fit by the end of the month. The American has nearly recovered from knee ligament damage that he sustained earlier in the season, whilst Mbenza strained his calf recently.

Despite the lack of numbers at training, it is not all bad news on the injury front for Siewert. The German has been boosted by the return of Tommy Smith, with the 28-year-old set to come back at the London Stadium this weekend.