Juventus Eye Martin Dubravka as Goalkeeper's Agent Seeks Bumper New Deal at Newcastle

Martin Dubravka's agent Pavel Zika insists his client could leave Newcastle unless he is offered a bumper new deal, with Juventus, an unnamed Bundesliga club and a Premier League rival apparently interested in the Slovakian.

The Magpies stopper has been excellent for Rafael Benitez's side since joining for £4.5m from Sparta Prague last year. However, his agent has warned the club that his client's performances haven't gone unnoticed.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Speaking via the Mirror, Zika claims he wants a new deal discussed at the end of the season, citing Dubravka's meteoric rise from the Czech leagues to Premier League star with Newcastle as a key factor.

"Our personal tip with my brother is that Martin stays in England," Zika said.

"Our effort, but also Newcastle's endeavour, is to negotiate a new contract at the end of this season, as Martin came to Newcastle as a virtually unknown Czech league player, but quickly became a major player of the entire team and already has an excellent reputation throughout the English league."

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

In 42 league appearances for Benitez's side, Dubravka has kept 13 clean sheets and earned himself praise as an excellent shot stopper, something that, as a result, has courted the attentions of Serie A champions Juventus, according to the player's agent.

“We can confirm that Martin belongs to the Juventus Scout Department's list of long-term players,” Zika added. “However, we must mention that [he] is not only monitored by Nedved's Juventus, but there are also Premier League clubs. So we are gradually starting to negotiate an improved contract, but of course, on the other hand, we record interest from a number of other clubs in the English league."

While there is no questioning the Slovakian's ability, the agents comments are likely a bid to increase his client's pay packet. Furthermore, the Mirror also reported that Dubravka's intention is to remain on Tyneside, and that he is enjoying life in the north east.