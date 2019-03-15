Luis Suarez Reveals How Steven Gerrard Convinced Him to Stay at Liverpool After £40m Arsenal Bid

By 90Min
March 15, 2019

Luis Suarez has revealed how Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard helped convince him to remain at Anfield after Arsenal submitted an infamous £40,000,001 bid for the Uruguayan in 2013.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger submitted the offer of just over £40m in the hope of triggering a release clause in Suarez's contract, but Liverpool refused to enter into negotiations with the Gunners, while Suarez ultimately moved to Barcelona the following year.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Speaking to Otro (via Goal), Suarez revealed that he was keen on moving to Arsenal, but it was Gerrard who talked him out of it.


He said: "We qualified for the UEFA Europa League but the season ended badly.

"I'm about to go to Arsenal, forcing myself to go, and Steven tells me 'I promise that if you stay this year you're going to take off and next year you'll go to BayernBarcelonaReal Madrid or whichever one you want, but stay this year because you won't be better off at Arsenal'.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"This was the last conversation I had with Gerrard at that moment and I told my agent that I had made my decision and I was staying.

"His words convinced me in that moment. They came from a person who cared for me, who wanted my well-being, who saw me suffer during training and saw me sad. They were words from a true captain that had an impact in that moment and helped me a lot."

David Ramos/GettyImages

Suarez endured a challenging period with Liverpool. He was found guilty for racially abusing Manchester United's Patrice Evra, before being caught biting Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic, and it was rumoured that he was keen to bring an end to his time at Anfield in 2013.

However, despite Arsenal's advances, he remained with Liverpool and netted an incredible 31 goals as the Reds came incredibly close to winning the Premier League in 2014. His form earned him both the PFA and FWA Player of the Year awards, as well as the Golden Boot. Following that summer's World Cup, Suarez moved to Barcelona as Gerrard had predicted, and the 32-year-old has gone on to establish himself as one of the game's finest forwards.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message