Manchester United Prospect James Garner Signs New 3-Year Contract

Following his 18th birthday, Manchester United have confirmed that youth academy graduate James Garner has signed a new three-year deal with the club.

A versatile player, Garner can feature in defence or midfield, and has featured in the first-team squad on a number of occasions under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

A new long-term #MUFC deal for James Garner ✔️ #MUAcademy — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 15, 2019

He made his professional debut as a substitute in the win over Crystal Palace in February, and now signs on until 2022, as detailed in a club statement.

"After being with United since the age of eight, Garner is another product of the club's outstanding Academy system and was one of eight players on the trip to Paris recently who have come through the ranks," the statement reads.

"The teenager, who has operated in central midfield and defence for the Under-18s this season, has captained England Under-17s and was named in the Under-18s squad that will compete in the UAE Sports Chain Cup in Dubai at the end of the month.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

"The Birkenhead-born prospect will be looking to maintain his progress at the club in the coming months and years."

It comes as the club look to get back on track with their youth development, something they outlined a desire to do ahead of a new managerial appointment in the summer.

It looks increasingly like Garner could be given the opportunity to shine under Solskjaer in the long-term, but even if the Dane is to depart in the summer, he will be credited with laying the groundwork for Garner and other youth prospects to show what they can do in the years to come.