Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Provides Injury Updates on 5 Man Utd Players Ahead of Clash With Wolves

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided injury updates on five players on Friday morning, suggesting the likes of Jesse Lingard and Ander Herrera could be in line for a return in Saturday's FA Cup trip to Wolves.

Striker Romelu Lukaku, who was ruled out of the game in a report from The Sun on Thursday, appears to be touch and go for the fixture, as United look to keep their hopes of winning two trophies this season alive. Solskjaer confirmed that Lukaku has a foot injury at the moment, but his comments suggest the injury might not be as bad as first feared.

Speaking at his Friday morning press conference, Solskjaer said, via the club's official app: "We're still getting players back. They've been training better this week. Jesse, Ander, they've been training. Rom's got a sore foot so he'll be assessed this morning to see if he can join in."



Lingard and Herrera have sustained muscle injuries of late and both have missed extended periods, with Lingard limping off in the 0-0 draw with Liverpool after being rushed back from an initial injury too quickly. Herrera missed that game entirely and has been absent for seven games on the whole with a hip problem.

Jesse Lingard, Ander Herrera and Phil Jones all back in training for #MUFC



Lukaku sore foot will be assessed today.



Mason Greenwood been ill. — ᗷIᒪᒪ ᖇIᑕᕮ 🎙📻 (@billrice23) March 15, 2019

However, while confirming 17-year-old striker Mason Greenwood has been ill this week, Solskjaer did reveal that one centre half will be back in contention for the trip to Molineux.

"Phil Jones is back, so we're looking stronger," he added. "Mason [Greenwood] has been ill, so he's not trained this week. He might be training this morning, so we'll see how he is."

United lost their last game to Arsenal - Solskjaer's first Premier League defeat since his appointment - but currently sit just outside the Premier League's top four. While they prepare for the Wolves clash, United will have one eye on Friday's Champions League draw - which takes place at 11am GMT.