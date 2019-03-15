Sevilla have confirmed that manager Pablo Machin has been relieved of his duties following Thursday's Europa League elimination at the hands of Slavia Prague.

The Spaniard joined the club last summer, but has struggled for consistency with Los Hispalenses, who currently sit sixth in La Liga. Sevilla are regularly one of the favorites to win the Europa League, but a frustrating 4-3 defeat to the Czech side has brought about the end of Machin's time at the club.

Sevilla confirmed the news on their official website, writing: "Sevilla FC have made the decision this Friday to part company with First Team coach, Pablo Machin following a string of poor results in past weeks.

"Director of Football, Joaquin Caparros will take the reigns with immediate effect, with Carlos Marchena and Paco Gallardo acting as assistants. The veteran coach will take training today and will be on the Sevilla bench this Sunday when the team travel to Cornella to face Espanyol.

"He will act as coach until the end of the season. Caparros will have experience in this role, having taken over from Vincenzo Montella in similar circumstances last season.

"Sevilla FC wants to thank Pablo Machin and his staff for the work they have done at the club. We wish them all the best for the future."

Sevilla have won just twice in La Liga in 2019, falling to three draws and six defeats. Before this miserable run of form, the team were second in the league table, battling with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid for the league title.

However, any title aspirations have now completely disappeared, with Sevilla now 23 points behind leaders Barcelona.

They now face the possibility of missing out on qualification for the Champions League, which seemed incredibly unlikely until January. Sevilla began to struggle in front of goal, with many fans growing frustrated at the side's failures.

Sevilla sit just five points behind fourth-placed Getafe, and Caparros will be desperate to help Los Hispalenses recover and reach a place in the top four in the remaining 11 games.