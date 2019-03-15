Tottenham Eye 5 Summer Signings in Anticipation of Christian Eriksen & Toby Alderweireld Sales

By 90Min
March 15, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur are finally set for a summer spending spree - with five new signings incoming in order to counteract the loss of Christian Eriksen, among others. 

The club have undergone two transfer-free windows in recent times, but this period of frugality is set to end this summer, with long-term target Jack Grealish heading up a shortlist of five key targets for the Lilywhites.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mail, alongside Grealish, Spurs are looking at Fulham striker Aleksandr Mitrovic, Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen, Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler and Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha. 

Naturally, the club are more confident on some of those names than others, and there is a worry that Zaha has now played himself out of their price range. Similarly, it is unclear as of yet whether Mitrovic would be willing to play backup to Harry Kane - a caveat which has hampered Spurs in recent times with their strike force purchases. 

Speaking of which, Vincent Janssen is one of those names who is set to leave to compensate for these incomings, potentially alongside Danny Rose, Victor Wanyama and Toby Alderweireld, who will be available for just £26m following the one-year extension the club triggered last year that activated his release clause. 

However, the headline departure would still be Eriksen, with Real Madrid sniffing intently around the 27-year-old Denmark international. The Dane's current deal is set to expire next summer and Spurs are understandably keen to cash in on him now rather than let him leave for free in June 2020. 

All this summer activity is part of a ploy to keep Mauricio Pochettino happy in north London, though the managerial blockades that now exist at Manchester United and Madrid mean they are confident he will stay beyond the end of the season.

