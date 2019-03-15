Video: African Football Fan Introduced to English Football With First Ever Merseyside Derby

By 90Min
March 15, 2019

The 0-0 draw between Everton and Liverpool might have been a bit of a damp squib for most observers, but for African football fan Tony, it was a bit of a big deal, as he attended his first match at Goodison Park. 

The sides fought out a tense affair, as Everton took the game to their high-flying rivals, earning an unlikely point for their efforts. 

A life-long fan of Gor Mahia in Kenya, Tony watched from the stands alongside Everton supporter Steve Ely, as part two of SportPesa's 'Derby Day' series, taking in the culture and atmosphere for the first time. 

Part one of the series, which celebrates the shared passion in some of the great footballing rivalries, saw Steve fly out to Kenya for the Nairobi derby between A.F.C. Leopards and Gor Mahia, spending the day wearing the club's colours and partaking in Tony's usual pre-match rituals. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Steve had the chance to repay the hospitality in part two, which follows the pair in the hours prior to kick-off, heading for a pre-match pint before all the nerves that come with a high-profile derby match. 

The Merseyside rain really couldn't have been much further from the sweltering conditions apparent in the first instalment, and though it was hardly the free-scoring affair many had hoped for, the raucous atmosphere certainly looks to have served as a memorable experience for Tony. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message