Zinedine Zidane Targeting Hat-Trick of Star Signings to Follow Eder Militao to Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is hoping to secure huge transfers for three global stars as he seeks to help the club recover from their disappointing season.

Having left the club last summer, Zidane returned to Real on Monday after the side were eliminated from both the Copa del Rey and Champions League in humiliating fashion. The Frenchman authorised a €50m deal to sign Porto's Eder Militao, and many more names could be set to follow suit.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Firstly, according to El Chiringuito TV, Zidane is keen to bolster Real's midfield with a move for Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who has long been linked with a move to the likes of Manchester United and Juventus.

The 24-year-old will likely cost anywhere up to £100m, but it is thought that this price tag will not scare off Real, who will attempt to negotiate a reduced fee.

After a move for Milinkovic-Savic, the Daily Record state that Zidane wants to see Los Blancos sign Lyon forward Nabil Fekir, who previously came close to a move to Liverpool last summer.

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/GettyImages

Fekir is approaching the final year of his contract and will likely be sold this summer, and Zidane is said to have approved Real's plan to move for the 25-year-old as he looks to give himself more options in attack.

The Daily Record also state that Real have been working on a blockbuster deal to bring Paris Saint-Germain winger Neymar back to Spain, just two years after his €222m move from Barcelona. However, according to AS, Zidane's arrival could bring an end to Real's interest in the Brazilian.

Zidane was against making a move for Neymar last summer, with his frustration being one of the major reasons behind his departure. Instead, Zidane would prefer Real attempt to sign teammate Kylian Mbappe, and club president Florentino Perez is said to be eager to appease Zidane by pursuing Mbappe over Neymar.

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

The Real boss is reportedly not impressed by Neymar's behaviour away from the pitch, including his desire to regularly fly back to Brazil. Instead, 20-year-old Mbappe would be his dream signing, as the World Cup winner could be a core part of the team for the next decade.