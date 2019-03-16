Brendan Rodgers Reveals He Tried to Sign Ben Chilwell Whilst He Was in Charge of Liverpool

Brendan Rodgers has disclosed that he tried to sign highly-rated English talent Ben Chilwell during his stint as Liverpool manager.

The new Leicester City boss has revealed his delight at finally being able to work with the youngster, who was at "the top of the list" when Rodgers was looking for a left-back during his time on Merseyside.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Speaking in his press conference ahead of the Foxes' clash with Burnley, as quoted by the Mirror, Rodgers revealed: “I’m just in the door and I can see he’s a huge talent. I tried to take him to Liverpool when I was there - so I know how good he is.

“He wasn’t even in the first team then. But we were looking for a left-back and he was right at the top of the list. We didn’t get to the ‘nearly there’ as Leicester were obviously going to protect their assets.

“The club were keen to keep him here as he was a boy that was recognised as a talent at the time. He’s a wonderful young player and he’s still got a lot to learn in his game."

Chilwell has elevated his game over the last two seasons, resulting in Gareth Southgate handing the 22-year-old his senior England debut last September.

Since then, he's gone on to earn five full caps and looks set to become a regular squad member in Southgate's set up.

In a season where results have been disappointing for the Foxes, the youngster has still produced stand out performances. His ability to adapt and play either wing-back or left-back have sparked interest from top clubs including Manchester City.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Rodgers hopes to keep a hold of Chilwell during the summer and added: “He really enjoys being here, we’ll see how it pans out but he’s certainly one we don’t want to lose.”

The defender has been named in the England squad for the upcoming Internationals along with fellow Leicester team mate, Harry Maguire.