Dramatic Comeback Against Huddersfield Helps West Ham Accomplish Rare Premier League Feat

Huddersfield Town manager Jan Siewert will undoubtedly be frustrated following the dramatic late turnaround which took place at the London Stadium on Saturday, with hosts West Ham snatching victory coming from 3-1 down to win 4-3 against his Terriers side.

A late double from Mexican striker Javier Hernandez meant that a promising performance from Siewert's side went unrewarded, despite it looking for long periods as though they would leave London with at least a point having been in such a commanding position during the game, thanks to a Karlan Grant double and a Juninho Bacuna header.

The mood of the Huddersfield manager will however be worsened by the rarity of such a comeback from the Hammers, as a stat provided by Opta shows.

West Ham's 4-3 win became just the third time in Premier League history that the Hammers have comeback from two or more goals down to win.

The east London club's first two goal turnaround came in a hugely entertaining 5-4 victory against Bradford in 2000, in which they found themselves 4-2 down at Upton Park. Their second, however, came away from home, with Goodison Park shocked into silence as goals from Michail Antonio, Diafra Sakho and Dimitri Payet turned a 2-0 scoreline into a 3-2 victory against Everton.

The victory maintains West Ham's position in the top half of the Premier League table, with Manuel Pellegrini's side sat in ninth place on 42 points.

The result, however, makes Huddersfield Town's bid for Premier League survival look even more impossible, as they are 16 points adrift of safety with just 21 left for Siewert's side to play for.