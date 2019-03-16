Edin Džeko Race Hots Up as Inter Prepare to Rival West Ham for Signature of Roma Striker

By 90Min
March 16, 2019

Edin Džeko won't be short of suitors if he does decide to leave Roma this summer, with Serie A rivals Inter the new frontrunners for his signature. 

The Bosnian international looks set for a summer departure from I Giallorossi, and he has previously been linked with a move back to the Premier League with West Ham.

Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini worked with Džeko at Manchester City, where the pair successfully combined to win the Citizens a league and cup double. That prior relationship was believed to have put West Ham in pole position, with the duo reportedly eager to link up again. 

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

But Calciomercato now report that Inter are interested in securing a deal for Džeko, with the future of star striker Mauro Icardi still up in the air.

The Nerazzurri's captain is currently at loggerheads with the club following a bitter falling out with the club's hierarchy, and he has been frozen out of the first team picture as a result - despite his sensational goalscoring record.

Džeko looks likely to leave Roma this summer, with the club unwilling to extend the 32-year-old's current contract. He is understood to be the highest earner at the club, and the club are eager to reduce the average age of their squad after a disappointing Serie A campaign.

His strike rate remains impressive despite his advancing years, with 12 goals this season following on from the 63 strikes he had racked up in his previous two campaigns.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

That ratio could still perk the interest of West Ham, with Marko Arnautovic's future again being called into question despite signing a new deal in January.

If the Hammers do revive their interest though, they have to outbid Inter in a bid to persuade Džeko to choose a return to the Premier League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message