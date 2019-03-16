Gareth Bale's Agent Reveals Plans for Wales Star's Real Madrid Future But Stirs Teammate Pot Again

Gareth Bale is set to reassess his future with Real Madrid following the return of Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu.

The forward had fallen out of favour in the Spanish capital under Santiago Solari and a summer departure had seemed inevitable, with Bale struggling to earn a regular place in Los Blancos' starting XI.

"The Real Madrid fans that are booing him - their children will look at the goals he's scored and say: 'what a wonderful player'"



However, the arrival of Zidane marks a new chapter in what has been a troubled season for Madrid. Quoted by Marca, Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett said: "Bale wants to play his entire career at Real Madrid, he will speak with Mr. Zidane and he will be at the end of the season."

Bale's relationship with Zidane deteriorated during the Frenchman's previous spell in charge of Los Blancos, which concluded with last season's Champions League triumph.

"Gareth wanted to play one way and Zidane wanted to play another one, that was the cause and it got worse over time, if you let Gareth play the way he wants to play, having a run of matches in a row, he can be up to Cristiano Ronaldo, he has great talent," Barnett added.

"Gareth is very strong, he is a very strong-willed person and he does not care what the press says, mockery is not something that bothers him, look at his records, what he has won and how he has played.

"The children of these people who are booing him will see the goals he scored and say: 'What a wonderful player'.

"He is a very calm man, he has been accused of some terrible crimes like not wanting to leave until one o'clock in the morning. He has a regime and sticks to it, he is the perfect professional, he is very friendly with everyone, he knows what he does and playing golf on a free day is not a crime, if someone from the club wants to play, it is available.

"He loves life in Madrid and he has always been happy, I assure you that Gareth does not read the newspapers, the press is wrong to behave like that, it incites the fans."