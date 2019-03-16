Hertha BSC 2-3 Borussia Dortmund: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Late Reus Goal Fires BVB Top

By 90Min
March 16, 2019

Marco Reus netted a stoppage-time winner as Borussia Dortmund returned to the top of the Bundesliga with a dramatic 3-2 win over Hertha BSC at the Olympiastadion.

In a game with a lot riding on it for BVB, the visitors got off to the worst possible start, with Salomon Kalou tapping in from close range for Hertha on four minutes after Roman Burki's fumble.

 

Dortmund responded well and were back on level terms just ten minutes later as Thomas Delaney's deflected shot levelled the scores, only for Kalou to net a penalty ten minutes berfore half-time to restore Hertha's lead.

Lucien Favre's side started the second period on the front foot as they searched for an immediate equaliser following the interval, which came on 47 minutes, as Dan-Axel Zagadou was left unmarked to head home Jadon Sancho's corner.


Dortmund were handed a boost in the final five minutes, after Jordan Torunarigha was sent off for the hosts for two bookable offences - and they took full advantage as Marco Reus netted deep into stoppage time to earn BVB all three points - moments before Vedad Ibisevic was sent off for the hosts.

Here's 90min's breakdown of the game.

HERTHA BERLIN

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Jarstein (7); Stark (8*), Rekik (7), Torunarigha (4); Lazaro (7), Maier (6), Grujic (7), Mittelstadt (7); Duda (7); Kalou (7), Selke (5). 

Substitutes: Ibisevic (2), Leckie (5), Lustenberger (N/A). 

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Key Talking Point

Martin Rose/GettyImages

It wasn't pretty by Borussia Dortmund but they won't care in the slightest, going back top of the table after this narrow win.

Instead of going one point clear however, Reus' late moment of magic ensured they took a three point lead over nearest rivals Bayern - though the Bavarians can close the gap when they play Mainz on Sunday. 

Playing before Die Roten, it was vital for BVB to take maximum points and not concede the advantage in the title race, as Dortmund proved they have the staying power it takes to win a league title. 

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Burki (5); Wolf (6), Akanji (6), Zagadou (7), Diallo (6); Weigl (5), Delaney (8*); Sancho (7), Reus (8), Pulisic (6); Bruun Larsen (6).

Substitutes: Guerreiro (5), Hakimi (6), Toprak (N/A). 

STAR MAN

TOBIAS SCHWARZ/GettyImages

Despite Reus' late winner for Borussia Dortmund in Germany's capital, Thomas Delaney was a driving force at the heart of midfield, with the Dane covering every blade of grass with yet another energetic display.


He was involved in Dortmund's fortuitous first goal with a powerful run from midfield before his strike deflected off Rekik, and was unfortunate not to find the back of the net late on - with his long-range strike cannoning off the crossbar. 

Looking Ahead


Both sides return to action following the international break, with Hertha away to RB Leipzig. 

Borussia Dortmund, meanwhile, host a VfL Wolfsburg side in fine form in their next game, before the small matter of Der Klassiker at the Allianz Arena to begin April, in what is likely to be a title decider. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message