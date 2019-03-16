Javi Gracia Revels in 'Amazing' Day as Watford Seal FA Cup Semi Final Berth

By 90Min
March 16, 2019

Javi Gracia basked in an 'amazing' day after seeing his Watford side beat Crystal Palace in the FA Cup quarter finals on Saturday - reaching Wembley for the second time in three years.

The home side were largely in control of the first half and took a deserved lead in the 27th minute through Etienne Capoue's well taken strike - with Gerard Deulofeu also denied twice by Vicente Guaita as the hosts went into half time with a slender lead.

Speaking to the BBC after the game, Gracia was overjoyed to guide his side to Wembley, highlighting how important the victory meant to all involved with Watford.

"It is amazing for all of us, for the players, staff and supporters," the Spaniard said.

"It is an important day to have the chance to enjoy a semi-final, we are keeping the same level, competing well and that it is our target in this moment."

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Palace came out fighting in the second period and deservedly drew level through Michy Batshuayi, with Roy Hodgson's men looking at the time the more likely side to net a winner.

However, with 12 minutes remaining, Gracia threw on Andre Gray in search of the decisive goal, with the former Burnley man needing just two minutes to justify his manager's change after he volleyed home from Roberto Pereyra's dinked pass.

As a result, the Hornets' boss was full of praise for his striker, insisting Gray is always a threat when on the pitch. 

He added: "We put Andre Gray on the pitch, he always has a good chance to score and scores important goals for the team, he deserves it and I am happy for him."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message