Javi Gracia Revels in 'Amazing' Day as Watford Seal FA Cup Semi Final Berth

Javi Gracia basked in an 'amazing' day after seeing his Watford side beat Crystal Palace in the FA Cup quarter finals on Saturday - reaching Wembley for the second time in three years.

The home side were largely in control of the first half and took a deserved lead in the 27th minute through Etienne Capoue's well taken strike - with Gerard Deulofeu also denied twice by Vicente Guaita as the hosts went into half time with a slender lead.

26/08/18 - Watford 2️⃣ - 1️⃣ Crystal Palace



12/01/19 - Crystal Palace 1️⃣ - 2️⃣ Watford



16/03/19 - Watford 2️⃣ - 1️⃣ Crystal Palace



Feels like groundhog day, doesn't it @CPFC? pic.twitter.com/7emeJLGs4U — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) March 16, 2019

Speaking to the BBC after the game, Gracia was overjoyed to guide his side to Wembley, highlighting how important the victory meant to all involved with Watford.

"It is amazing for all of us, for the players, staff and supporters," the Spaniard said.

"It is an important day to have the chance to enjoy a semi-final, we are keeping the same level, competing well and that it is our target in this moment."

Palace came out fighting in the second period and deservedly drew level through Michy Batshuayi, with Roy Hodgson's men looking at the time the more likely side to net a winner.

However, with 12 minutes remaining, Gracia threw on Andre Gray in search of the decisive goal, with the former Burnley man needing just two minutes to justify his manager's change after he volleyed home from Roberto Pereyra's dinked pass.

As a result, the Hornets' boss was full of praise for his striker, insisting Gray is always a threat when on the pitch.

3 - Andre Gray's last three goals for Watford in all competitions have been as a substitute - only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Lucas Perez (4 each) have scored more from the bench among Premier League players this season. Shades. #WATCRY pic.twitter.com/HcdA3yEz7L — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 16, 2019

He added: "We put Andre Gray on the pitch, he always has a good chance to score and scores important goals for the team, he deserves it and I am happy for him."