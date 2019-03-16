Maurizio Sarri Picks Out the Reason for Chelsea Recent Uptick in Form After Disastrous Run

By 90Min
March 16, 2019

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has claimed that this side's improved work in defence has helped their form take a U-turn over the last few weeks, having only recently suffered big defeats against the likes of Manchester City and Bournemouth.

The Italian is slowly getting the fans back onside at Stamford Bridge after heavy speculation over his future, and Sarri insisted that a big reason for the club's turnaround is their ability to keep the ball out of their net.

But Sarri also stressed that there is still a lot more to come from his Chelsea side before the end of the season, claiming that the Blues now need to maintain some consistency in the race for the top four.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

"First of all, [we have improved] in terms of solidity I think," Sarri said, quoted by football.london. "We are able to concede fewer than before. We are consistent with results. Not at the moment with the performances, especially in the offensive phase.


"Sometimes we've played with very good quality in the offensive phase, and sometimes not. But at this moment, for us, the most important thing is to be solid.

"I changed it in the last match because the opponent didn't come to attack. And so, in the last 20 minutes, we could make the change. But I think that the system is not so important.

"What is important is our way of football. We don't play in the same way with another system. Before changing, it's better to consolidate the first system, to consolidate our way of football. Then we can change, also, in matches. But first of all, I want to see my football."

The Chelsea manager insisting that they will maintain their Sarriball philosophy won't sit well with everyone inside Stamford Bridge, but the club have remained unbeaten since the Carabao Cup final and are still in the race for Champions League qualification.

They're currently just one point behind Manchester United, although Sarri's side are sitting three behind fourth placed Arsenal and four off Tottenham.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message