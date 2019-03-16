Milan vs Inter: Gennaro Gattuso's Best Available Rossoneri Lineup

AC Milan will battle with rivals Inter on Sunday evening as they continue pursuing Champions League qualification for the first time since 2013.

Milan and Inter are in third and fourth position respectively, with only one point separating them, in what is sure to be a fiery and intense encounter. Milan have the form going into the game, while Inter are unbeaten against the Rossoneri during normal time in seven matches.

With only long-term absentee Giacomo Bonaventura missing, Milan have no real selection concerns and should line up in their usual 4-5-1 formation. 

1. Goalkeeper and Defenders

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK) - Still only 20-years-old, Donnarumma broke through as Milan's first choice keeper almost four years ago, when he was prophesied as the next Gianluigi Buffon. It hasn't been a completely smooth ride for the giant, but his potential is evident. 


Davide Calabria (RB) - A Milan youth product, Calabria has established himself as a more reliable option than Andrea Conti or Ignazio Abate. 


Mateo Musacchio (CB) - Capped six times by the Argentinian national team, Musacchio has been highly rated since his days at Villarreal, although perhaps he has not quite reached the heights expected of him. 


Alessio Romagnoli (CB) - Club captain Romagnoli has established himself as a mainstay in the Milan defence following his 2015 signing from Roma. 


Ricardo Rodriguez (LB) - Regarded as one of the best attacking left-back's in Europe during his days at Wolfsburg, the Swiss international still has one of the best left footed deliveries around, both from open play and set pieces. 

2. Midfielders

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Suso (RM) - The Liverpool youth product has become a talismanic figure at Milan. Contributing to 13 league goals this season, the attacking midfielder combines an eye for a pass with talented dribbling skills.


Franck Kessie (CM) - The Ivorian is steady in the midfield, with an all round game that balances defensive work with ability on the ball. 


Tiemoue Bakayoko (CM) - Part of the Monaco side that won Ligue 1 in the 2016/17 season, toppling PSG in the process, the Frenchman struggled to make his mark at Chelsea the following season. A loan spell to the Italian giants seems to have rejuvenated Bakayoko, where he has become a favourite with the fans.


Lucas Paqueta (CM) - A January signing from Flamengo, the Brazilian has made an instant impact, starting eight games and grabbing a goal and an assist. 


Hakan Calhanoglu (LM) - The creative midfielder is able to cut in on his favoured right foot while Rodriguez overlaps him, providing the width. The Turk has a particularly dangerous long shot in his armoury. 

3. Striker

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Krzysztof Piatek (ST) - The Pole has been a revelation not just since joining Milan, but since arriving in Serie A last summer, where he has bagged 19 goals in 24 league starts. With six goals in six league starts since he replaced the outgoing Gonzalo Higuaín at Milan in January, Piatek is one of the most prolific strikers around at this moment in time.

