Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Admits Friends Have Been Texting Him the 'Reason' United Can Beat Barcelona

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that his Manchester United side can 'go all the way' in the Champions League ahead of their quarter-final clash against Barcelona.

The Norwegian guided his team to an outstanding comeback against Paris Saint-Germain during the last round to ensure their European dream continued, with Solskjaer now set to face Ernesto Valverde's Barça 20 years on from his match-winning goal at Camp Nou in the final in 1999.

Following Friday's Champions League draw, Solskjaer insisted that the fans will rightly be excited to come up against the La Liga giants and has even claimed that his friends are teasing him that it's going to be Manchester United's year in Europe.

"It's these games our fans and this club crave. We're looking forward to this one," Solskjaer said, quoted by the Mail. "We had the final against them in 2009 and 2011 and the semi-final in 2008 when [Paul Scholes] scored.

"We want these games against the biggest clubs. We've shown against PSG we can beat a top team. We can go all the way, but you've got to be lucky and good along the way. The confidence in the players, it's sky high."

Solskjaer also reflected on Manchester United's trip to Camp Nou before the turn of the century, where he scored the winning goal against Bayern Munich in the Champions League final.

"It had to be [Barcelona]! I've had so many texts from friends saying this year is going to be the year that we'll get through because of my number, 20, and it being 20 years ago. We're off to the Nou Camp again," he added.

"It was the biggest night I've had in football. Of course, for all of us in that team, it was an unbelievable night. It's a great stadium... and, of course, we met them in the group stages as well that year - 3-3 each both home and away. It'll be a good game."