Real Madrid have made Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling one of their transfer targets this summer ahead of a summer rebuild for Los Blancos.

Recently appointed manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly set to receive a transfer budget in the region of £300m in order to overhaul the current side, with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, and Chelsea's Eden Hazard already linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to The Mirror however, another potential target for the La Liga giants is City's Sterling, with Zidane said to be a huge admirer of the 24-year-old, as the Frenchman looks to bring one the Premier League's star performers this campaign to La Liga.

Sterling has been in scintillating form for a Pep Guardiola side chasing an unprecedented quadruple this season, with him scoring 15 goals in the league, and providing a further nine assists, while netting a further three goals in this season's Champions League.

It's not the first time that Real Madrid have been linked with Sterling, with reports claiming in August 2018 that the 13-time Champions League winners had sent scouts to keep tabs on him, although their pursuits proved unsuccessful as he signed a new five-year deal with City just two months later.

The reigning Premier League champions will be desperate to keep hold of the former Liverpool man, not only due to his fine form since the arrival of Guardiola, but with a two-window transfer ban potentially imposed on the club, it would mean they'd be unable to sign a replacement for Sterling should he leave for the Spanish capital.