Sadio Mane Misses Liverpool Training Ahead of Fulham Clash After Champions League Heroics

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane could miss the crucial Premier League clash with Fulham on Sunday, after sitting out of first team training on Friday.

Liverpool will have the chance to once again leapfrog Manchester City and keep the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s side, who will play their 31st game of the Premier League season after the international break as they prepare for FA Cup action.

That presents an excellent opportunity for Jurgen Klopp’s side to regain top spot, against a Fulham side who have little to play for as they slide towards the Championship. The newly promoted hosts have struggled to re-adapt to Premier League life and currently sit in the relegation zone, 13 points adrift of safety.

With just eight games left the Cottagers are as good as relegated, but that puts all the pressure on Liverpool to deliver. The in-form Mane would be a notable absentee for the crunch clash after starring against Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek, although the Mirror report that he could still feature on Sunday.

The forward hit a brace either side of Virgil van Djik’s effort to secure an unlikely 3-1 victory away at the German giants. Mane now has six goals from his last four games, having stepped up at a vital time with talisman Mohamed Salah suffering through a poor patch of form.

Mane’s goals have kept Liverpool’s Champions League dreams alive and could be crucial if they are to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title. Guardiola’s side have been largely unwavering in 2019, secured a huge 7-0 victory over Schalke in midweek.

Liverpool can’t afford to pass up the opportunity at Craven Cottage and may need a perfect record between now and the end of the season to stand any chance of lifting their first title in nearly 30 years.

The Reds will also be without Naby Keita and Joe Gomez, both of whom are nearing recovery from their respective injuries.