The Stat Which Shows Why You Should Never Leave a Burnley Match Before the Full-Time Whistle

If you have tickets for any of Burnley's remaining Premier League matches this season, then take notice of this piece of advise. Do not leave the game early.

Endure and embrace the horrendous traffic and seemingly endless public transport queues, because if you try to beat the rush and shoot off before injury time, you are rather likely to miss something important.

This does not mean that you will enjoy what unfolds though, especially if you are a Clarets fan. Why? Because Sean Dyche's side have a habit of participating in stoppage time drama, with late goals proving somewhat of a problem during the current campaign.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Wes Morgan's last gasp winner for 10-man Leicester City at Turf Moor on Saturday became the tenth time that Dyche's team have conceded a goal in or after the 90th minute - more than any other side in the division.

The stat, courtesy of Opta, does show the alarming regularity of late heartbreak for the Lancashire club, however, it does also prove that Burnley fans should not immediately cover their eyes as soon as the amount of stoppage time is announced.

They have scored three goals this season in stoppage time, bringing the total of late goals to a staggering 13.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

With Burnley's precarious league position, it remains to be seen how costly this statistic could prove to be for the club's fight to maintain their Premier League status, as just two points separates themselves from 18th placed Cardiff City.

The Turf Moor faithful will hope that their side, and Dyche in particular, will find a solution to stop any more last gasp heartbreak.