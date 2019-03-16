The Stat Which Shows Why You Should Never Leave a Burnley Match Before the Full-Time Whistle

By 90Min
March 16, 2019

If you have tickets for any of Burnley's remaining Premier League matches this season, then take notice of this piece of advise. Do not leave the game early. 

Endure and embrace the horrendous traffic and seemingly endless public transport queues, because if you try to beat the rush and shoot off before injury time, you are rather likely to miss something important.

This does not mean that you will enjoy what unfolds though, especially if you are a Clarets fan. Why? Because Sean Dyche's side have a habit of participating in stoppage time drama, with late goals proving somewhat of a problem during the current campaign.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Wes Morgan's last gasp winner for 10-man Leicester City at Turf Moor on Saturday became the tenth time that Dyche's team have conceded a goal in or after the 90th minute - more than any other side in the division.

The stat, courtesy of Opta, does show the alarming regularity of late heartbreak for the Lancashire club, however, it does also prove that Burnley fans should not immediately cover their eyes as soon as the amount of stoppage time is announced.

They have scored three goals this season in stoppage time, bringing the total of late goals to a staggering 13.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

With Burnley's precarious league position, it remains to be seen how costly this statistic could prove to be for the club's fight to maintain their Premier League status, as just two points separates themselves from 18th placed Cardiff City

The Turf Moor faithful will hope that their side, and Dyche in particular, will find a solution to stop any more last gasp heartbreak.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message