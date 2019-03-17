AC Milan and Inter Milan will meet up on Sunday for a derby showdown.

I Rossoneri has either won or drawn its last 10 matches. Milan looked sharp in its last win with a 2–1 victory over Chievo. Lucas Biglia returned after being out since October with a calf injury and gave his club an early lead with an amazing free kick in the first half. Chievo later tied the match by scoring only the third league goal Milan has given up in 2019.

Inter has struggled recently and won only one of its last five matches. The Nerazzurri's 1–0 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday knocked the club out of the Europa League.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+