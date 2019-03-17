After Borussia Dortmund defeated Hertha Berlin 3-2 on Saturday to temporarily take top spot in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich needed to respond against Mainz, and it did just that by destroying its opponent 6-0.

After Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring, the floodgates opened as James Rodriguez also scored a hat trick thus sealing the emphatic win. It was also a special game for 18-year-old Canadian sensation Alphonso Davies as the attacker scored his first ever goal for the club.

After coming on as a substitute in the 59th minute replacing David Alaba, Davies grabbed his goal in the 70th by smasing it from close range after Lewandowski's initial shot was stopped.

18-year-old Alphonso Davies scores his first goal for Bayern Munich! (via @FOXSoccer) pic.twitter.com/vZcZwvFuM1 — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) March 17, 2019

With the goal he became the youngest player to score for Bayern since Roque Santa Cruz in 1999. Bayern now leads the league ahead of Dortmund on goal difference.