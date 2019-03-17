Antoine Griezmann 'Reconsidering Barcelona Move' After Underwhelming Season With Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann is reconsidering joining Barcelona this summer - despite his public commitment to Atletico Madrid last year - after his current side were knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Having taken a 2-0 aggregate advantage into the second leg in Turin, Atletico were beaten 3-0 on the night thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick, which secured a 3-2 aggregate win for the Bianconeri and sent Atleti out of the competition.



FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

The loss ended Griezmann's and Atletico's hopes of winning the Champions League for another season, and just four days later their La Liga title hopes took a huge blow as they lost 2-0 to Athletic Bilbao.





As a result, Barca have the chance to extend their lead at the top of the league to 10 points with just 10 games remaining in the season - though they do have a trip to Real Betis to negotiate to do so.

Atletico's season looks to be all but over, and according to French newspaper L'Equipe, Griezmann's time at Wanda Metropolitano could be over too - as he is now reconsidering the move to Barcelona that he turned down last summer.



GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Griezmann ended the rumours by signing a new deal with Atletico, lasting until 2023, however the 27-year-old is reported to be considering changing his mind and seeking the move out.

Interestingly, the current deal Griezmann is tied to has a €200m release clause attached to it - though that is reportedly set to fall to a more affordable €120m at the end of the current season.





Whether Barcelona follow up with their own interest from last year remains to be seen.