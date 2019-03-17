Barcelona Hesitant to Pursue Deal for Celta Vigo Striker Maxi Gomez Due to Non-EU Status

Barcelona may not pursue a deal for Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez as they already have the maximum number of non-EU players registered in their squad.

Gomez has been in decent form for La Liga stragglers Celta this season, registering nine goals and five assists. As a result, the Uruguayan has been on the radar of plenty of top sides across Europe and looks certain to be on the move if Celta suffer relegation to the second division.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Barcelona are said to be one of the interested parties but, according to Marca, the Blaugrana may face some difficulties if they are to pull off a move this summer.

Spanish rules state that clubs are only allowed to have three non-EU players registered at any one time. Barcelona already have those slots filled through Arturo Vidal, Arthur and Malcom. Philippe Coutinho does not apply as he was accepted for Portuguese dual citizenship last year.

As a result of this, Barcelona would have to move on one of Vidal, Arthur or Malcom if they are to bring in Gomez.

Angel Martinez/GettyImages

The future of Arthur is non-negotiable, but it remains to be seen how the club will deal with Vidal and Malcom. Marca go on to claim that the sale of Malcom is the most likely outcome after he has failed to make much of an impression during his debut season.

If Barcelona are to commit to bringing in Gomez, he is unlikely to cost the club an extortionate transfer fee. The 22-year-old currently has a €50m release clause and, if Celta are relegated, that clause would then be reduced to €25m.