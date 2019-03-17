Barcelona Hesitant to Pursue Deal for Celta Vigo Striker Maxi Gomez Due to Non-EU Status

By 90Min
March 17, 2019

Barcelona may not pursue a deal for Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez as they already have the maximum number of non-EU players registered in their squad.

Gomez has been in decent form for La Liga stragglers Celta this season, registering nine goals and five assists. As a result, the Uruguayan has been on the radar of plenty of top sides across Europe and looks certain to be on the move if Celta suffer relegation to the second division.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Barcelona are said to be one of the interested parties but, according to Marca, the Blaugrana may face some difficulties if they are to pull off a move this summer.

Spanish rules state that clubs are only allowed to have three non-EU players registered at any one time. Barcelona already have those slots filled through Arturo Vidal, Arthur and Malcom. Philippe Coutinho does not apply as he was accepted for Portuguese dual citizenship last year.

As a result of this, Barcelona would have to move on one of Vidal, Arthur or Malcom if they are to bring in Gomez.

Angel Martinez/GettyImages

The future of Arthur is non-negotiable, but it remains to be seen how the club will deal with Vidal and Malcom. Marca go on to claim that the sale of Malcom is the most likely outcome after he has failed to make much of an impression during his debut season.

If Barcelona are to commit to bringing in Gomez, he is unlikely to cost the club an extortionate transfer fee. The 22-year-old currently has a €50m release clause and, if Celta are relegated, that clause would then be reduced to €25m.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message