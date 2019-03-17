Diego Simeone Challenges Atletico Madrid Players to 'Observe & Grow' After Athletic Defeat

Diego Simeone has admitted now i"s a time for his players to observe and grow" after his Atletico Madrid side lost 2-0 to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday evening.

They headed into the game having been dumped out of the Champions League on Tuesday night after losing 3-0 to Juventus on the night - losing 3-2 on aggregate - and were desperate to get back to winning ways.

CESAR MANSO/GettyImages

Unfortunately for them they just weren't at the races, with second half goals from Inaki Williams and Kenan Kodro making the difference in securing a 2-0 win for the hosts. The win means Atletico failed to close the gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona, who remain seven points clear at the top with a game in hand.

Speaking to Marca after the game, Simeone admitted that now is a time for reflection for his players and insisted this hasn't been the worst week in his managerial career at the club.

He said: "This isn't the worst week [in my reign]. The worst was when we lost the Champions League final on penalties in Milan.



CESAR MANSO/GettyImages

"We are used to constantly fighting and competing. This is a time to observe, watch and grow. In the league, we're in a good position after seven good months and intend to stay there.





"After the bad match in Turin, things were always going to be difficult for us and we didn't create much danger, particularly in the first half. This was never going to be easy for us after what happened in Turin, but I liked what we did in the second half. We know we can improve."



CESAR MANSO/GettyImages

With their title hopes all-but over now, Atletico will be hoping to regain some pride and end their losing run when they travel to face Deportivo Alaves on Saturday evening.

