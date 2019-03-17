Everton 2-0 Chelsea: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Terrific Toffees Punish Wasteful Blues

Everton
Key Talking Point
Substitutes: Schneiderlin (6), Walcott (6), Davies (N/A).
STAR MAN - It was an excellent performance from Richarlison, who scored a goal and won the penalty to help Everton to victory. He was fantastic throughout the game and was constantly causing problems for Chelsea, as the Brazilian continued his fine form for the Toffees.
12 - Richarlison has scored 12 goals in the Premier League this term - only three players have netted more in the competition in their debut season at Everton (15 each - Kanchelskis, Yakubu and Lukaku). Impact. pic.twitter.com/iKOAxAc6RB— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 17, 2019
Richarlison’s game by numbers vs. Chelsea:— Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 17, 2019
9 ball recoveries
4 fouls committed
4 tackles won
3 penalty area shots
2 interceptions
1 goal
Put in a shift defensively and still managed to open the scoring. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/pm7OyBdxWy
Richarlison has scored his first Premier League goal against a side from the Big Six.— Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 17, 2019
Chelsea the recipients. pic.twitter.com/meDKXEqtPO
Chelsea
Key Talking Point
Chelsea should've been comfortably ahead at the end of the first half, but were wasteful with their chances. They couldn't take advantage of their dominant display, and fell apart in the second half in what was another woeful defensive performance from Maurizio Sarri's side.
Chelsea were already at a disadvantage coming to Goodison Park, having just returned from a 3,000-mile round trip after their 5-0 win over Dynamo Kiev. However at the end of the day you cannot excuse their poor performance, as their rotten away form in 2019 continues.
Player Ratings
Starting XI: Arrizabalaga (6); Alonso (4), Luiz (5), Rudiger (5), Azpilicueta (5); Barkley (5), Kante (6), Jorginho (6); Hazard (5), Higuain (6), Pedro (6*).
Substitutes: Loftus-Cheek (6), Giroud (5), Hudson-Odoi (6).
STAR MAN - Though his efforts came to nothing, Pedro put in a good performance for the Blues. He came close in the first half, shooting just wide and having his goal ruled out for offside, as the Spaniard played well in a disappointing day for Chelsea.