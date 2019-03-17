Michael Owen Claims the Manchester Derby Will Decide the Title Race Between Liverpool & City

By 90Min
March 17, 2019

Michael Owen has targeted the Manchester derby as an opportunity for Manchester City to slip up and allow Liverpool to win the Premier League title.

Manchester United host City on the 24th of April in a clash that is arguably City's biggest in the final stretch of the season, and City only have to better Liverpool's results to lift the title come the end of the campaign.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Owen scored 158 goals for the Reds, but couldn't win the league himself, and he claims Liverpool could win the title if they gain a bit of help from their rivals United. 

As quoted by the Liverpool Echo, Owen said: "City have go to go to Old Trafford and of course Manchester United are still likely to be needing points to get into the Champions League which is massive for them.

"So you would think there are some tough games for City to come but then you've got your Crystal Palaces away and teams like that are never easy."

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Liverpool have only lost once this season when they were beaten by Manchester City in January and it may come down to who drops points first.

"People are looking at the fixtures now and thinking who has the easier ones. Of course Liverpool, on paper, have got two tough ones [in Chelsea and Spurs] but they are at home and Liverpool's record at home is second to none really," added Owen.

"They are never easy, any game away from home to be fair, so there are going to be lots of twists and turns to come.

"I can't imagine either team are going to go through the season unbeaten from now on. There's only one point in it and it can go either way. A toss of a coin."

