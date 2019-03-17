Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Message to His Man Utd Players Following FA Cup Defeat at Wolves

By 90Min
March 17, 2019

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær has urged his players to put their shock FA Cup exit to Wolverhampton Wanderers behind them, and to return from the upcoming international break ready to positively move forward.

The Red Devils crashed out of the competition at the quarter-final stage on Saturday evening, after Nuno Espírito Santo's side pulled off a 2-1 win at Molineux.

The result saw United slip to their second consecutive defeat following last weekend's 2-0 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League - a result that saw them lose ground in the race for a top four finish.


Speaking to the club's official website, Solskjær looked to draw a line under the performance, and said: "It (the international break) is happening so we cannot do anything about it. To the players who go away with international teams, go and enjoy, go and play as well as you can. Some of them have been called back into a squad, maybe that gives them a boost. 


"But we just need to come back recharged. Whatever you are doing, if you have days off, or play with the national team, come back with a big smile, loads of energy and be ready for the league and Champions League.”

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

After the international break, United's next match will be a mouthwatering top tier encounter against high-flying Watford at Old Trafford. 


The Hornets booked their place in the FA Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, and are currently 8th in the Premier League table - well within reach of a Europa League qualification spot.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are thought to be preparing a fresh move for United goalkeeper David de Gea in the summer, following the reappointment of Zinedine Zidane as manager. 


Current Los Blancos stopper Thibaut Courtois has failed to impress this season, and the club are likely to seek out a new option to strengthen their side for the 2019/20 campaign.

