Record Crowd of Over 60,000 Fans Turn Out to Watch Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid Femenino Match

A record crowd over 60,000 fans turned out to watch Atlético Femenino take on Barcelona Femenino on Saturday afternoon at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Sunday afternoon.

This landmark moment is just one of many this season, as the rapid rise of women's football continues to gather momentum, with the upcoming 2019 Women's World Cup set to be a landmark moment for the game.

England's triumph in the SheBelieves Cup earlier in the month added further buzz for the sport in the UK - as did Scotland's qualification for the World Cup, which will be the nation's first major tournament appearance since the men's team made the 1998 World Cup.

In another pivotal moment, 60,739 fans turned out to see the top of the table clash between Atlético Madrid and Barcelona on Sunday afternoon. It was the visitors who triumphed, as Asisat Oshoala and Toni Duggan's goals gave Barca a hard-fought 2-0 victory - helping them to move within three points of the league leaders.





The two sides are involved in a fascinating two-horse race at the top of the table, and their battle looks like it could go down to the final day of the season. Both sides have just lost twice in the 2018/19 campaign, while Atléti's staggering 79 goals in 24 matches has seen them propel themselves up the table with a string of high-scoring matches.

In other news, Arsenal regained their top spot in the Women's Super League on Thursday night, as Vivianne Miedema's stunning hat-trick helped her side to a 4-0 win over Bristol City. The display saw the Dutchwoman move to the top of the league's scoring charts with 19 goals for the season - putting her one goal ahead of Manchester City ace Nikita Parris.