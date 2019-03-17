Tottenham Look to Capitalise on Ryan Sessegnon's Contract Uncertainty With New Summer Bid

By 90Min
March 17, 2019

Tottenham have lined up a move to sign contract rebel Ryan Sessegnon as the Fulham wide man continues to stall on a new contract at Craven Cottage.

Sessegnon will see his current deal in west London expire at the end of next season and has been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Manchester United, though the 18-year-old is said to be keen on remaining in the capital.

According to the MirrorFulham have been locked in talks with Sessegnon over a new contract for months, but as yet there has been no breakthrough in negotiations. The report suggests that Tottenham could take advantage, with a move this summer which would see the starlet loaned back to Fulham next season.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have not signed a player in the previous two transfer windows, but a successful move for Sessegnon would see them beat off high-profile competition from both United and PSG - with the player's desire to remain in London set to work in Spurs' favour.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Fulham are virtually doomed to relegation, with the Cottagers in a seemingly helpless position in the Premier League basement and 13 points adrift of safety with just eight games remaining this term.

A potential deal with Tottenham could work to the advantage of both sides, as it would enable Fulham to keep hold of one of their star names to help fight their likely battle for promotion back to the Premier League next term, whilst also drawing a substantial transfer fee.

Having established himself in the Premier League this term, it is unlikely that Sessegnon would be prepared to sign fresh terms with Fulham and commit his future to a side which is destined for the Championship, and a summer sale would ensure that they do not lose him for nothing.

Moreover, Fulham owner Shahid Khan invested over £100m in player recruitment to build a squad capable of withstanding the rigours of Premier League football last summer.

With the Cottagers' hopes of staying up virtually out of the question, recouping some of those funds with a big-money sale of one of their prize assets could prove vital to the club's financial stability in the face of relegation.

Meanwhile, Sessegnon has been called up to the England U21 squad which will take on Poland and Germany during the international break next week.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message