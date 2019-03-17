Twitter Reacts as West Ham Star Slumps to Another Poor Performance in 4-3 Win Over Huddersfield

By 90Min
March 17, 2019

2019 is just three months old, but what a rollercoaster it has been for Marko Arnautovic.

At the turn of the year, it seemed as though the Austrian was set for a big-money move to the Chinese Super League, with Arnautovic appearing to wave goodbye to the fans during the 1-0 win over Arsenal in January.

Weeks of speculation followed, before Arnautovic shocked many by signing a new contract with the Hammers. However, right now, he's probably wishing he didn't.

The 29-year-old has understandably been under close scrutiny since the failed move, but he has failed to score since and simply has not done enough to prove to fans that he still wants to be at the club. Now, it seems as though they have had enough.

Saturday's 4-3 victory over Huddersfield Town marked the seventh game in a row in which Arnautovic has failed to score, but his negative influence appeared to be a huge concern for the team. With the Hammers trailing 3-1, Arnautovic was substituted for Lucas Perez, and West Ham managed a stunning comeback to seal the win.

The Austrian seems to have very few supporters at the London Stadium these days, and many fans took to Twitter to express their frustrations towards Arnautovic.

Some fans even appeared to lose all faith in Arnautovic, calling for the club to cash in on him as soon as possible. By the look of these posts, they might want to consider it.

Arnautovic will hope to get a feel for goal back soon, and he'll get his chance to do so away from the London Stadium, as he travels with the Austrian national team to face Poland and Israel in the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

