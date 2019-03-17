Twitter Reacts as West Ham Star Slumps to Another Poor Performance in 4-3 Win Over Huddersfield

2019 is just three months old, but what a rollercoaster it has been for Marko Arnautovic.

At the turn of the year, it seemed as though the Austrian was set for a big-money move to the Chinese Super League, with Arnautovic appearing to wave goodbye to the fans during the 1-0 win over Arsenal in January.

Weeks of speculation followed, before Arnautovic shocked many by signing a new contract with the Hammers. However, right now, he's probably wishing he didn't.

The 29-year-old has understandably been under close scrutiny since the failed move, but he has failed to score since and simply has not done enough to prove to fans that he still wants to be at the club. Now, it seems as though they have had enough.

Saturday's 4-3 victory over Huddersfield Town marked the seventh game in a row in which Arnautovic has failed to score, but his negative influence appeared to be a huge concern for the team. With the Hammers trailing 3-1, Arnautovic was substituted for Lucas Perez, and West Ham managed a stunning comeback to seal the win.

The Austrian seems to have very few supporters at the London Stadium these days, and many fans took to Twitter to express their frustrations towards Arnautovic.

Proof today that Arnautovic’s heads gone for good. Chicharito is worth keeping in the summer. And Nasri should start in midfield without any doubt, at the expense of donkey boy Antonio. His composure and vision turned that game for us. — Mike K (@_NailOnTheHead) March 16, 2019

Hope people stop promoting their anti chicarito agenda now. Bored of Central saying Arnautovic wants to start when he clearly has no interest in playing for the club — Will Bowden (@WillBowden7) March 16, 2019

Arnautovic was the disease 🤣🤣🤣 — JuDaS (@isJudasCarriot) March 16, 2019

Today was Marko Arnautovic's chance to prove that his head was in the right place, and to show why he should be in the team every week.



To put it politely, he failed miserably. — West Ham Fan Zone (@WHUFCFZ) March 16, 2019

It was clear for all to see that we played better as a TEAM once Arnautovic went off. The overall work ethic and team ethos lifted 100%. He stinks the place out and personally can't wait to see the back of him. — Wᴇsᴛ Hᴀᴍ Sᴏᴄɪᴀʟ (@WestHamSocial) March 16, 2019

Some fans even appeared to lose all faith in Arnautovic, calling for the club to cash in on him as soon as possible. By the look of these posts, they might want to consider it.

Sell Arnautovic done nothing this year at all 🤔🤔🤔 — Graham (@Flyer58uk) March 16, 2019

Arnautovic showed today why we should have sold him. Just a passenger for the rest of the season, he ain’t interested. Should never start another game for us #whufc #coyi — Alan Ward (@AlanWard93) March 16, 2019

I still wouldn’t have started the game with Arnautovic. I’m glad he was booed off, and I was one of them. I want him as far away from this football club as possible! — Kevin Slade (SD&CC) (@KevinSladeSDCC) March 16, 2019

The sooner Arnautovic goes to China the better. Doesn't stop moaning and playing terrible passes — James Hart (@JamesHart6WHU) March 16, 2019

Arnautovic will hope to get a feel for goal back soon, and he'll get his chance to do so away from the London Stadium, as he travels with the Austrian national team to face Poland and Israel in the Euro 2020 qualifiers.