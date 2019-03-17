Victor Lindelof Pictured Aiming Foul Message at Wolves Bench During Man Utd's FA Cup Defeat

By 90Min
March 17, 2019

Manchester United's Victor Lindelof was caught on camera delivering a foul-mouthed message to the Wolves bench during the Red Devils' shock 2-0 defeat at Molineux on Saturday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's most testing week so far as United's interim boss came to a head as his side were eliminated from the FA Cup quarter finals by Nuno Espirito Santo's team, as goals from Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota saw Wolves upset the odds to progress.

Marcus Rashford provided a late consolation strike, but it was Victor Lindelof who was most in the thick of the action at Molineux. Referee Martin Atkinson handed the defender an initial red card for a reckless challenge on Jota, though the decision was altered after a VAR review.

Atkinson switched the card from red to yellow, having decided that the challenge was not worthy of a dismissal on second viewing. However, in amongst the drama, Lindelof went on an X-rated rant in the direction of the Wolves technical area. As quoted by Stretty News, the Swede was pictured saying: "Go f**k yourself, son of a b****."

Lindelof spoke in Portuguese towards Santo and his staff, though that is a rough translation of what the defender was seen to utter towards the home dugout.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

It was unclear who exactly Lindelof's words were aimed towards, but his actions were in amongst the shock of his side falling two goals behind at Molineux.

With United now out of the FA Cup and competing for a place in the top four in the Premier League, only the Champions League remains on the table in Solskjaer's hopes to cap his spell in charge with silverware.

United will face Barcelona in the quarter finals of the competition, in a tie which will see a return for Solskjaer to Camp Nou, where the former striker enjoyed his most famous night as a Red Devil in 1999.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message