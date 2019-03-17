Victor Lindelof Pictured Aiming Foul Message at Wolves Bench During Man Utd's FA Cup Defeat

Manchester United's Victor Lindelof was caught on camera delivering a foul-mouthed message to the Wolves bench during the Red Devils' shock 2-0 defeat at Molineux on Saturday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's most testing week so far as United's interim boss came to a head as his side were eliminated from the FA Cup quarter finals by Nuno Espirito Santo's team, as goals from Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota saw Wolves upset the odds to progress.

🔴 NO RED CARD 🔴



Martin Atkinson sends off Victor Lindelof, but it's changed to a yellow after a VAR review.



Watch #WOLMUN on @BBCOne now: https://t.co/hCa06ytvQS #FACup #bbcfacup pic.twitter.com/rTQ6quBi7S — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 16, 2019

Marcus Rashford provided a late consolation strike, but it was Victor Lindelof who was most in the thick of the action at Molineux. Referee Martin Atkinson handed the defender an initial red card for a reckless challenge on Jota, though the decision was altered after a VAR review.

Atkinson switched the card from red to yellow, having decided that the challenge was not worthy of a dismissal on second viewing. However, in amongst the drama, Lindelof went on an X-rated rant in the direction of the Wolves technical area. As quoted by Stretty News, the Swede was pictured saying: "Go f**k yourself, son of a b****."

Lindelof spoke in Portuguese towards Santo and his staff, though that is a rough translation of what the defender was seen to utter towards the home dugout.

It was unclear who exactly Lindelof's words were aimed towards, but his actions were in amongst the shock of his side falling two goals behind at Molineux.

With United now out of the FA Cup and competing for a place in the top four in the Premier League, only the Champions League remains on the table in Solskjaer's hopes to cap his spell in charge with silverware.

United will face Barcelona in the quarter finals of the competition, in a tie which will see a return for Solskjaer to Camp Nou, where the former striker enjoyed his most famous night as a Red Devil in 1999.