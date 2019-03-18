6 of the Best Moments from a Weekend of FA Cup & Premier League Action

They say variety is the spice of life, and, when they concocted that phrase, I imagine Those Weekends in March Where There's FA Cup Quarter Finals AND Premier League Games is exactly what they were talking about.

We had goals, we had shocks, we had thrills and more than enough spills. But what were the definitive best moments from across the two competitions? Well, these, I reckon:

Best Assist



Marc Atkins/GettyImages

There were more than a few contenders here, but there was just something so instinctive and seamless about Sadio Mane and Robert Firmino's link up for the opener at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

True, the Brazilian didn't have to extend himself too much to allude a Fulham defence already planning for Rudy Gestede and Jordan Rhodes, but the way he allowed the ball through his legs before picking out his Senegalese teammate as if there weren't any other bodies around was joyous. Maybe a little too easy, but also really, really joyous.

Best Team Goal



OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

You know those times when people debate the merit of a 'team goal' vs 'individual goal' - why can't we just treat it like Lionel Messi vs Olivier Giroud last week and enjoy them both! Starting with Swansea City's wondrous team effort against Manchester City in the FA Cup.

When people talk about the 'Magic of the Cup', they don't in their wildest dreams dare to envisage such a thing of interwoven wonder as that Bersant Celina score - it was supremely gorgeous. Remember when people thought that goal Argentina scored at the 2006 World Cup was the benchmark for a great team goal because it had a few passes at the back before it? That was sweet, wasn't it. 26 passes. Innocent times.

Best Solo Goal



Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

In so, so many ways this was the antithesis of that Welsh wonder, but it was no less impressive. It was occasionally bumbling and not always pretty, as Raul Jimenez battled around the Manchester United penalty area in an attempt to fashion a shot.

But by hook or by crook he found himself a chance. I say a chance. This was not a chance. This was barely half a chance. I can't find the XG, but if I could, I bet it's bloody low. Having for all intents and purposes stopped the Mexican, Victor Lindelof had already allowed himself a sigh of relief. Job done. But it wasn't job done, Victor. Not by a long shot.

Because Wolves' talisman can bring down a ball with the touch of his chest and he can swivel like you've never seen before and he can find the bottom corner. He can and he did.

Best Save



Stu Forster/GettyImages

There were many things that Kristoffer Nordfeldt did on Saturday that could warrant this selection. The Swede was magnificent, even if he did concede thrice - one of which coming from his own trailing legs.

There was an early stop on Leroy Sane. There was the implausible scuff wide of a David Silva effort with the horizontal underside of his midrift. But the double save from first Gabriel Jesus' corner bound header, and then Sergio Aguero's ensuing tap-in with the goal seemingly gaping was remarkable. Utterly remarkable.

Best Disregard for the #Narrative



Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Everton were atrocious in that first half against Chelsea at Goodison Park. Atrocious, awful and appalling. All of the bad As. The commentators knew it. The Twitterverse knew it. But most of all, their fans knew it, producing one of the most antipathetic fan performances of the season. The #Narrative was set.

But four minutes into the second half, it was destroyed. And 23 minutes after that, it was set once more. And suddenly the crowd were as engaged as they had been a fortnight prior. Football, bloody hell. Thankfully, there was one man on that pitch who did the noble thing and allowed the enduring #Narrative to flood over him - Marcos Alonso. The Spaniard was suitably sh*te, satiating all those who have said so in the past.

At least someone cares.

Worst Goalkeeping Gaffe

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Unfortunately for the goalkeeping world, this is quickly becoming a segment. In the Red corner we have Alisson and his mishandling of Virgil van Dijk's tame header back to him. In the Blue corner, we have David Martin, and a mishandling of his own from a speculative cross-shot from Solly March in the final seconds of Millwall's FA Cup quarter final with Brighton.

Now, previously, we have consulted Jurgen Klopp on such goalkeeping gaffes, but there's a conflict of interest here, clearly, so how about we go with Marco Silva this time, to balance it out.

Well, I'm told he he went into traumatic shock when watching Martin's mare, repeatedly screaming Jordan Pickford's name and then couldn't bring himself to watch Alisson's. So, I think we have a winner?

